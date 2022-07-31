Santa Fe shooting survivors host event for Uvalde community

A show of unity and support continues to pour into the Uvalde community after the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

People from across Texas came into town Saturday to help the community on their path to healing.

“They’re in a time in their lives where it feels like there’s never going to be any better days and it feels like there’s never going to be a new normal,” Jordyn Boutwell, the Stronger Together event organizer, said.

It was a day for kids to be kids in Uvalde after two months of mourning and sadness.

“We had about 2,000 people, so it was an absolutely great turnout. We had people all over Texas come,” Boutwell said.

The Stronger Together event was closed to the media. Boutwell said it was to make sure families were comfortable.

The teen has an intimate knowledge of just how difficult this time can be.

“That will definitely hands-down be the worst day of my life and I knew at the age of 14 my life would never be the same,” she said.

Boutwell is a survivor of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting where 10 people were killed and 13 others were hurt.

She’s taken it upon herself to help the kids of Uvalde in any way she can.

“I think the main message that I can share being a school shooting survivor is that you are stronger than what was sent to destroy you,” Boutwell said.

She’s not alone in her desire to help. Cheryl Turner is from the Austin area. She and other artists from across the country painted hearts for Uvalde to donate to the city and to families.

“My heart is that the families will get a heart and if they’re not all here today, I want them to go to a safe place that somebody can get one to them,” Turner said.

They were on display at a prayer gathering and concert held at the Fairplex Saturday.

“So although I can’t change to these poor innocent kids, I can be there to support them,” Boutwell said.

All donations from the Stronger Together event will go towards the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund, which currently has $14 million.

