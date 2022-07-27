Uvalde residents healing through prayer after deadly school shooting

The memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is usually a quiet, somber place. But, not on Wednesday. KSAT's Camelia Juarez shares how people gathered to sing and pray for what they need most -- healing.

UVALDE, Texas – Pastors near and far joined dozens of others in Uvalde on Wednesday to pray at the memorial site outside of Robb Elementary School.

The gathering was aimed to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in the mass shooting and promoted healing within the community.

Uvalde native pastors from Harlingen, California, and a Uvalde CISD teacher were among the attendees.

James Garza, a Uvalde CISD teacher and pastor, prayed that every victim’s family, students, teachers and law enforcement find peace.

“We pray that you bring comfort and peace to every heart. Oh, that you bring a calmness and not a false calmness, Lord. But, true peace that comes from you,” Garza said.

There is another prayer circle scheduled for Saturday, but a time and a location have not yet been set.

