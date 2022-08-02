Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history

Jessie Marqui MacWilliams has been charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law.

San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.

Witnesses told police MacWilliams walked up to a man who was working out inside LA Fitness and shot him once in the head, killing him.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner still had not released the name of the 34-year-old victim.

Records show this is only the latest trouble with the law for MacWilliams, who has nearly a dozen previous arrests.

Prior charges against him are for crimes including drugs, weapons and assault on a police officer.

Police still have not released the motive for Monday night’s shooting.

After the incident, officers evacuated the building.

Despite the commotion, the news still escaped some gym members who showed up Tuesday morning expecting a normal start to their day.

“Interrupted (it) a little bit,” said Nathan Martin. “I came to work out and unfortunately, the gym is closed.”

David Givler also thought he would beat the crowds by getting an early start.

“I thought I got up nice and early today to get into the gym but, yeah, I was surprised to find that it was closed,” he said.

Although the business remained shuttered, there was no notice about the closure on the door.

Some members learned about the shooting from news crews outside the gym Tuesday morning.

While it came as a surprise, some were even more shocked to learn there had been a deadly shooting at this location before.

In July, 2021, two men were shot, one of them killed, as they left that location of LA Fitness.

Police at the time said they believed the shooting was the result of a disagreement that had happened inside.

The gunman, at that time, got away.

In this latest incident, MacWilliams is facing a murder charge.

Givler, meanwhile, says he is rethinking his future when it comes to exercise.

“I may start working out at home,” he said. “I need a reliable workout schedule and also, I need to feel safe.”