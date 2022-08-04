99º

Comal County to extend burn ban

Burn ban extension begins Aug. 10 at 6 a.m.

Emily Schmalstieg

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days.

The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10

The extension recommendation came from the Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde because of the extreme drought conditions.

“There have been some large fires fairly close to us recently, and I ask our citizens and visitors to exercise extreme caution to prevent fires in Comal County,” Klabunde said. “We are in a severe dry and dangerous situation. Please do your part to protect our county and your and your neighbor’s property.”

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

