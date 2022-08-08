95º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side

Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen in the 9400 block of Powhatan

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Missing, North Side
Nicholas Patrick Browne is missing in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week.

Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads.

He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has brown eyes, and has a bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Browne has the letters “USMC” tattooed on his right forearm and an unknown tattoo on his left forearm.

He has a diagnosed medical condition that required a doctor’s care.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter