San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week.

Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads.

He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has brown eyes, and has a bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Browne has the letters “USMC” tattooed on his right forearm and an unknown tattoo on his left forearm.

He has a diagnosed medical condition that required a doctor’s care.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.