Traffic stop leads to $260 million fentanyl seizure in Fayette County

Fayette County Deputy, Sgt. Randy Thumann, and K9 partner Kolt, are shown with 13 kilograms of fentanyl they confiscated during a traffic stop. Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

LA GRANGE, Texas – A traffic violation in Fayette County on Tuesday led to the seizure of 13 kilograms of fentanyl.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, a deputy stopped a Chevy Silverado around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 10 at the 661 mile-marker for a traffic violation.

The deputy observed indicators of deceptive behavior and became suspicious that the occupant was transporting drugs, Korenek said in a news release.

The driver gave consent to search the vehicle, and that’s when the deputy and a K-9 located 12 bricks of raw fentanyl in the rear seat and in a speaker box behind the seat, Korenek said.

According to the sheriff, the seizure measured about 13 kilograms of fentanyl, which could be used to manufacture 13 million pills with a street value of approximately $260 million.

The driver, 30-year-old Severo Rodriguez, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of felony drug possession and was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

