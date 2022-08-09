‘This is the way it’s going to be’: Man arrested after stealing more than $400 worth of beer, threatening store employee

San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say stole more than $400 worth of beer and threatened a convenience store employee with a handgun.

Hector Del Rio, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 26 Del Rio entered a QuickTrip convenience store in the 6400 block of Old Pearsall Road and removed several cases of Bud Light beer from the display coolers. That’s when, police said, he proceeded to walk out of the store without paying for the beer.

The affidavit said someone witnessed the theft and told an employee. The assistant manager then went to the display cooler to determine how much beer was stolen, the affidavit said.

As the employee went to the cooler, Del Rio returned back inside the store, the affidavit states. He then proceeded to lift up his shirt to display a handgun tucked inside his waistband, police said.

The affidavit said Del Rio told the employee, “this is the way it’s going to be,” just before placing his hand on the gun and then grabbing several more cases of beer.

Del Rio left and returned again, taking more beer without paying, the affidavit states. The employee, fearing for his life, allowed him to leave.

Surveillance video showed Del Rio leaving the store and identified the vehicle he left in. The affidavit said Del Rio was also identified as a suspect in another robbery of a store located on Medina Base Road.

The affidavit states Del Rio’s photo was picked out of a lineup and he was taken into custody.