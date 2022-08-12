Actor Jesse Borrego to judge San Antonio filmmakers competing in world’s largest timed film festival

One of the world's largest and oldest timed film festivals is coming to Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time. KSAT's RJ Marquez spoke to a family taking part in the festival and a local actor about how this event will help grow the film industry in our area.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the world’s largest and oldest timed film festivals is coming to Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time.

The 48 Hour Film Project will feature dozens of local movies from some of San Antonio’s most creative people.

Since 2015, Randall Anderson and his family have written, shot and edited a short film for the project.

“We’ve tried different things through the years, more so than probably making a really quality film. We try something that’s entertaining and fun. It’s something that brings us together,” said Anderson.

Filmmakers have two days to complete their short movie after randomly drawing a topic. They are given a character and prop to include in their five-minute film.

Five celebrity judges determine which production team will move forward to the international competition. One of this year’s judges is San Antonio native and actor Jesse Borrego.

“You have an event such as this, you’re able to exemplify all of the talent that we have here,” said Borrego.

The program has become a rite of passage for many filmmakers. It’s also a community-building event for creatives worldwide. Borrego said this is an important step for homegrown artists looking to put San Antonio films on the map.

“I’ve always felt that San Antonio because of our culture, because of our history, but also because of our talent base, that we are capable of that, of achieving that at a world stage,” said Borrego.

This year’s films will be screened at Tech Port Center and Arena on Tuesday evening with a total of 27 teams, all from the San Antonio area, competing in the festival.

Being able to showcase their work at a venue such as Tech Port is something Borrego and others believe will help the local film industry continue to grow.

“To see events like this that are able to spark that imagination and spark that success, I think that’s the important legacy that we can leave behind,” said Borrego. “We have a lot of young people and talent here. We want to make sure that we network with them and we give them an opportunity.”

“It’s gotten really professional, but what’s nice is it’s still accessible to someone who just wants to try it,” said Anderson. “The San Antonio film community is just great and it just continues to grow.”

The 48 Hour Film Project began in 2001 and has since become an international competition spanning 130 cities around the world and producing over 50,000 films.

Organizers said this is an opportunity to highlight San Antonio’s rising stars of filmmaking and celebrate what these artists have to offer.

“(It’s) an opportunity for these individuals to create something wonderful, a story that entertains people and makes them laugh, makes them cry, makes them scream,” said Borrego. “I think that’s really what a 48 hour film competition does. It brings us all together for a moment.”

Click here for more information on the 48 Hour Film Project and the local teams participating.