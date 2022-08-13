‘I feel like a wimp’: Bathroom snake catches former Houston Texans star JJ Watt by surprise

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

What should have been a typical Saturday morning for former Houston Texans star JJ Watt took a worrisome turn when he found a snake curled up in his bathroom.

What’s worse -- he thought it was a rattlesnake.

Watt detailed the encounter on Twitter, saying rattlesnakes were something that many warned him about when he moved to Arizona. But, he wasn’t exactly ready to find one.

The NFL star relocated to the area after joining the Arizona Cardinals as a defensive end last year.

“I don’t have a lot of experience with snakes. Couple garden snakes here or there, couple in Houston. Don’t know a lot about snakes. Don’t know how to handle snakes. Not a big fan of snakes,” Watt said in a video on Twitter.

He said many warned him to “watch out for scorpions” and rattlesnakes in Arizona. Watt said at the time, he did the only thing he could think of -- find someone to help.

“I’ve got all of this stuff in my head, so I call a guy. I don’t know what to do,” Watt said. “He comes out to the house, he takes a look at it. He just picks it up with his bare hands and he goes, ‘Ah, it’s not a rattlesnake. It’s a long-nosed snake -- completely harmless.’”

Watt said the man took the snake away and now he’s able to get back to business. But, he isn’t too happy with how he himself handled it.

“I feel like a wimp,” he said. “That’s the way to do it.”

