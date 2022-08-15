Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend.

Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday that occurs annually on the first Monday in September.

Whether you’re grillin’ or chillin’ there are some events you might want to check out during the Labor Day holiday weekend in the San Antonio area.

Ford Parade of Lanterns - Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk from Sept. 2-4 and on Sept. 11. The lanterns will launch, weather permitting, from the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary's Street at 8 p.m. and are expected to complete their trip by 10 p.m. each night. This event series is free and family-friendly.

Labor Day River Walk Artisan Show - Experience the beauty of the San Antonio River Walk at the Artisan Show taking place Sept. 2-5. Hours vary by day but this event is free to attend. Shop from more than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork, and more. The show is located at the River Walk Extension — close to San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building near the Shops at Rivercenter.

Kendall County Fair - The 116th annual Kendall County Fair will take place Sept. 3-5 at 1307 River Road in Boerne. There will be a parade on the morning of Sept. 3 and a nightly apple pie contest. There will also be a livestock show, carnival, queen's pageant and tons of family-friendly activities.

Immersive Van Gogh - Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio at 221 Burleson in Dignowity Hill, just east of downtown, is hosting an immersive Van Gogh exhibit. The exhibit features a curated selection of images from van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces. Tickets are still available for Labor Day weekend. The space is also hosting immersive yoga on the weekends.

Ryan Bingham - Ryan Bingham, one of the stars of the hit show "Yellowstone," will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Sept. 3 and 4. Tickets are still available for the Sunday performance and start at $45 for general admission.

DoSeum Free Family Night - The first Monday of every month is Free Family Night at the DoSeum. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and only a limited number of reservations are available. A link for ticket reservations will be posted on this page at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5, for the event happening later that evening.

While Labor Day signifies the end of the summer season for many Americans — it’s still officially summer until Sept. 22. San Antonio has seen some record-breaking heat this year so plan your Labor Day outfit accordingly with the latest forecast here.