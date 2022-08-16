Woman hospitalized after head-on crash with off-duty deputy’s vehicle, BCSO says

A female driver was taken to an area hospital following a head-on crash with an off-duty deputy’s vehicle, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was taken to an area hospital following a head-on crash with an off-duty deputy’s vehicle, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604.

According to the BCSO, the patrol deputy was on his way to work and was headed to the East Patrol substation when he crashed head-on with another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary report of the crash shows that the woman was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The unidentified woman was found unconscious and had serious injuries. She was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The deputy had only minor injuries, BCSO said.