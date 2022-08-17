Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it.

Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) provides:

A $30 per month discount toward broadband services. Several San Antonio-area service providers have a $30 a month ACP plan so qualifying customers don’t pay anything each month.

A one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider.

“There is a digital divide in San Antonio, and we want to help bridge that gap,” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said in a news release. “The City’s goal is for every resident to have full, equitable access to digital and communications technology. The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, with its discounts for broadband service and a device, is a great opportunity for eligible residents and is another tool to help us reach our goal.”

A household is eligible for ACP benefits if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a household member meets at least one of the criteria below:

Participates in one of these assistance programs:

National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision

SNAP

Medicaid

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

WIC

Veterans pension or Survivor Benefits

or Lifeline

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program

For more information about the ACP, click here or call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.

