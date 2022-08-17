Georgia football players rescue 50-year-old woman trapped in car after crashing in front of school

Rome City Schools football players recognized for rescuing woman trapped in car. Left to Right: Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, Alto Moore

ROME, Georgia – Several high school football players are receiving national praise after they saved a woman involved in a car crash in front of their school.

On Aug. 12, a car crashed in front of Rome High School in Georgia, according to Rome City Schools.

Teacher Luis Goya witnessed the crash and shared what he saw with the district, saying he “heard a loud noise” at the intersection in front of the school and saw two cars involved.

“There was a 50-year-old lady trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape,” Goya said in a Facebook post shared by the Rome City School District.

While Goya called 911 on his phone, the teacher stated he saw several of the school’s football players jump into action.

“The football players … ran to the car and started helping the lady. They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car,” Goya said.

Football players even comforted the woman as she was shaken up from the crash, Goya said.

“The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation,” Goya said.

Rome City School District shared footage from the incident.

The district issued a statement recognizing the football players for their noble actions.

“Thank you, young men, for being examples our community can be proud of,” the district said.