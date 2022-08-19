Botanical Garden to host first-ever Fizz Fest

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host its first-ever Fizz Fest this fall.

The “one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things Fizz’d and bubbly” is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, from 2-7 p.m., according to Botanical Garden Marketing Manager Ashley Coldwell.

The extravagant event will include various fizzy beverages, enticing photo opportunities, and live music on the main stage.

San Antonio Botanical Garden hosts Fizz Fest this fall. (San Antonio Botanical Gardens)

Tasting zones will be scattered throughout the concert lawn along with food vendors and small business owners.

General Admission tickets are $35 and include access to beverage sampling stations presented by Silver Eagle Beverages, photo opportunities, lawn games, and a Fizz Fest signature glass.

VIP tickets are $100 each and include exclusive access to VIP bars, food stations, and a VIP lounge.