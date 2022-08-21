Leading SA: Port San Antonio president, CEO talks about the future of tech in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – The updated San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology is one of the newest additions to Port San Antonio.

On top of the space exploration, augmented reality and Tesla coils, the museum is working to inspire the next generation.

Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Pershbach joined Leading SA on Sunday to talk about the museum’s update and what comes next.

“It’s a chance to get hands on with the technology and the techniques that are being developed here in San Antonio. See everything from robotics, space exploration to cybersecurity to aircraft. And if the kids get interested in it, well, we’ve got programs that can help connect up with educational opportunities, employment opportunities and entrepreneurship opportunities,” Pershbach said.

The Tech Port Center and Arena has been up and running, hosting events like concerts and esports competitions.

“Attendance has been fantastic. And what’s been wonderful is we see some folks coming down here who normally wouldn’t come to a big technology campus like this, which we think is opening a lot of eyes two ways,” he said. “One, it’s showing people what goes on in San Antonio. And two, it’s providing a great opportunity for the folks on this campus to meet other people from around the community.”

The upgrades and influx of opportunities are not slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s an awful lot. As you know, we’re about to launch a couple of great big buildings, aircraft terminal for electric aircraft. And we think we’ve got a few surprises we’ll be announcing in the next couple of weeks,” Pershbach said.

In fact, DeLorean, now headquartered at Port San Antonio, just released some of their initial prototypes.

“I think what you’re going to see is a lot more companies like DeLorean combining headquarters operations, engineering operations and really being at the cutting edge of technology. Those new cars that they were showing off at the Pebble Beach show yesterday, I mean, they’re absolutely beautiful. And they’re right showing the best of what we can do here in San Antonio,” Pershbach said.

