BCSO: Woman severely neglected by her 3 adult children dies in hospital

37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Carrero were arrested on a charge of injury to a disabled individual causing serious bodily injury -- a first-degree felony. The victim was their mother, 58-year-old Patricia Martinez.

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old woman who Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said was neglected by her three adult children and in “deplorable conditions” when she was found in her home last week has died.

Patricia Martinez died Saturday afternoon after being taken off a ventilator at Methodist Hospital, Salazar said Monday afternoon.

Deputies found Martinez last week at her Northeast Side home in the 7900 block of Caballo Canyon, where she was bedridden and undergoing hospice care at her home.

BCSO was initially told about the case on Tuesday by Martinez’s medical providers after they noticed a steep decline in her health.

Martinez’s adult children — 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Carrero — were living with her at the time and were responsible for feeding her, taking her to her medical appointments, administering her medicine and other types of care, the sheriff said.

However, the woman’s needs were not being met and it led to a rapid decline in her condition, Salazar said.

The three suspects are being held on $85,000 bond each in the Bexar County Jail on a charge of injury to a disabled individual causing serious bodily injury — a first-degree felony.

Salazar said he’s not sure if the charges would be upgraded to murder, but the investigation into the case continues.

The sheriff said the suspects were being paid to care for their mother, but he didn’t know how much.

Martinez was receiving government benefits, but Salazar wasn’t sure if her children were cashing in on the benefits.

