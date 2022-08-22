SAPD searching for person who opened fire on 2 men walking on East Side

SAPD investigates a shooting on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot two men as they were walking on an East Side street overnight.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from East Houston Street and South WW White Road.

Two men in their 20s told SAPD they were walking on Belinda Lee when they were approached by another man.

That person then started shooting, grazing one man in the head and the other in the leg. The shooter then ran off, police said.

The shooting victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

