Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side

A robbery attempt turned into a shooting on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at a parking lot in the 7700 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.

San Antonio police responded to the scene at 3:30 a.m., after a man said he shot someone who tried to rob him.

According to SAPD, the man told officers that he was on his way to his apartment when he saw a Prius circling the parking lot.

Three armed males got out of the Prius, approached the man, and tried to rob him, police said.

The victim, instead, refused to hand over his belongings and pulled out his own gun. He shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The other two robbers fled the scene.

Police said the victim is not expected to face charges.

SAPD is investigating the incident.

