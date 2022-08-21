Suspects arrested in robbery at South Park Mall threatened to shoot Macy’s employees and store, records show

Victoria Cantera and Jesse Delacruz were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police made a second arrest in connection with a robbery at South Park Mall this summer.

Victoria Cantera, 31, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Her co-defendant, Jesse Delacruz, 34, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Cantera went into Macy’s at South Park Mall on June 19 and stole multiple items.

Two employees confronted her as she left with the unpaid items.

Delacruz, who was parked outside the store, then approached the employees with a sharp object, the affidavit states. The victims described the sharp object as an ice pick or screwdriver.

The employees said Delacruz threatened to harm them, and Cantera told Delacruz to “get his gun and shoot the victims and the department store,” the affidavit states.

The employees let the suspects leave the mall.

Police said the suspects drove off in a green, four-door Acura. The suspects were seen in the same car on July 11 and were pulled over by police.

Delacruz was arrested for unrelated charges, but police said it appeared they were the suspects in the aggravated robbery.

The Macy’s employees later identified them as the suspects, and warrants for their arrests were issued last week.

Cantera’s bond is set at $100,000 and Delacruz’s bond is set at $150,000.

