Murder suspect from Wisconsin found, arrested in Ingram; brother at large

Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended and charged with murder, drug possession, and bail jumping.

A suspect accused of shooting a Wisconsin man in the head earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large.

KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on Saturday. Records show that he was charged with murder, drug possession, and bail jumping.

A possible accomplice, Naomi Rose Cadotte, 33, was in the car with him at the time and was also taken into custody on drug charges, KCSO said.

Naomi Rose Cadotte, 33. (KCSO)

Cantu and his brother, Alejandro, were initially charged with murder following the April 30 shooting of 34-year-old Randall Denny in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to KCSO and news outlet WBAY.

Denny was fatally shot in the head and left on a road, WBAY reported. The shooting happened after Denny allegedly stole meth, jewelry and other items from the Cantu brothers.

Green Bay police issued a warrant for their arrests over the summer, and KCSO later received information that they were “hiding” in Ingram.

Deputies also searched a home where the men were staying but did not locate Alejandro Cantu, 31.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair. He has “Cantu” tattooed on his left forearm.

Alejandro Cantu is wanted for murder. (KCSO)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216 or call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS.

“We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin. Our Special Response Team and entire Special Operations Division did a great job protecting the public,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a news release. “These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months, and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. We appreciate the cooperation of the KPD and the entire team that continues to work this case.”

Additional charges may be filed as this investigation continues.

