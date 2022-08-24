Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect.

The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.

When the jogger stopped to help him, he noticed the man was armed with a long-barrel firearm. The man then demanded the victim’s keys, cell phone, the passcode to the phone and other belongings, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The jogger handed over his belongings and went to the nearest park entrance to call for help.

He told police that he deactivated service to his cell phone, but he received alerts whenever the suspect turned on the phone and used Wi-Fi.

Over the following days, police went to those locations where the phone was turned on but did not find the suspect. In one of those instances, the victim noticed the phone was activated at a Starbucks on Bandera Road.

Ad

The victim went to the location and saw the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Cesar Cisneros Palacios, the affidavit states. The victim took pictures of Palacios and wrote down his license plate number.

Police pulled that vehicle over on Tuesday, but Palacios wasn’t in the car, the affidavit states. However, police did find the victim’s phone, driver’s license and other belongings inside the vehicle.

The driver gave police information on the whereabouts of Palacio, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Police said he also had a warrant out for his arrest in Comal County.

His bond is set at $78,500.

Read also: