Argument between roommates ends in shooting on North Side; 1 hospitalized

A man was shot in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane on the North Side on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He then went to a migrant resource center to call for help.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a roommate at their North Side home on Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police said the injured man arrived at a migrant resource center in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue at around 3:20 a.m., saying he had been shot by his roommate at his home on Shadywood Lane.

He arrived in a motorized wheelchair and had two gunshot wounds, one to the leg and the other to his abdomen, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police went to the home in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane, near El Montan Avenue, to investigate the shooting.

Officers believe the man’s roommate is still inside the home, but he has not communicated with police.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said they are waiting for a SWAT team to arrive after daylight.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

