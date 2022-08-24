SAPD: Man wounded in shooting outside his East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was wounded in a shooting outside his East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street and AT&T Center Parkway.

According to police, the man was leaving his house and had gotten into his truck when he was struck by a bullet through the vehicle’s door. Police said the victim only heard several gunshots, and a suspect responsible for the shooting could not be identified.

The man drove to a Valero gas station where he called for help, police said. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.