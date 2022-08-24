77º

Man in critical condition after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

Incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to Chase Hill Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 and the University of Texas at San Antonio after receiving word of a person hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the man was hit by a vehicle that had been driving back and forth on Chase Hill Boulevard. The vehicle fled after the crash.

SAPD said the UTSA police department eventually pulled someone over that could be tied to the collision. It is unclear if that person was arrested.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

