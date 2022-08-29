94º

Duo goes on grocery shopping spree at Walmart without paying, Seguin Police say

Pair got away with more than $340 in unpaid merchandise

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Seguin police are looking for these suspects accused of stealing more than $340 in groceries from Walmart on Aug. 28, 2022. (Seguin PD)

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for two young men who they say went on a shopping spree at Walmart without paying.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at the store located at 550 N Hwy 123 Bypass.

Police said the pair went through the self-checkout area with their cart full of merchandise. They bagged up items including bacon, ice cream, Oreos and other household products but then left without paying.

They left the store in a maroon-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men is asked to call Seguin Police at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be sent through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.

