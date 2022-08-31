77º

Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side

Crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on Wurzbach Road near Evers Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on Wurzbach Road, not far from Evers Road.

According to police, the bus was traveling westbound on Wurzbach Road when a car heading in the opposite direction crossed its path, hitting the bus head-on.

A passenger on the bus said the car appeared to be trying to get around traffic in front of the bus, and it crossed over in attempt to get around. The bus now has major damage to one side.

The man said three people were traveling on the bus at the time, but neither he nor the other passengers had to be hospitalized. He did hurt his knee on a metal bar, he said.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. It is unclear if the bus driver was hurt in the crash.

Wurzbach Road near Evers is presently closed as investigators work at the scene. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

