Scobey Complex plans to revitalize the West Side move forward with new developments

A rendering shown during an August 23 meeting of the VIA Metropolitan Transit board offers the developer's vision of what the revitalized Scobey Complex could look like.

SAN ANTONIO – The redevelopment of a historic West Side property is inching closer to reality after an Aug. 23 meeting of the VIA Metropolitan Transit board.

Co-founder and partner of the DreamOn Group, Rene Garcia, presented updated plans at the meeting for the redevelopment of the Scobey Complex, a defunct six-building storage center on San Antonio’s West Side. The DreamOn Group, which was founded by Garcia and partner Julissa Carielo, won a bid for the project in 2021.

The Scobey Complex was bought by VIA Metropolitan Transit in 2017 for $5.2 million as part of an overall investment in Centro Plaza, where the transit authority is headquartered. Garcia noted the redevelopment of the industrial facility for mixed-use purposes could open a development corridor between downtown and the West Side.

“This is really a catalytic project for the West Side,” he said.

Garcia pointed to other developers in the area, including nearby Cattleman Square, where the Cattleman Square Lofts are being developed, as a linking point.

The board opted to discuss the proposed plans at an executive session behind closed doors. The presentation precedes the developer bringing a term sheet before the board next month.

If VIA approves the development plans, they could be underway by the fourth quarter of 2023, and could be complete within 18 months.

“One thing we really recognize is the need to activate this building,” Garcia said, adding “I think we’ve all heard the term ‘it’s got great bones.’”

The plans for the complex include 32,000 square feet of space reserved for retail use on the ground floor of the main building, with 81,000 square feet of residential space above that, a 26,500-square-foot office building and 27,500 square feet of storage space. The developer also showed plans for two-story lofts with floor plans averaging some 575 square feet.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

