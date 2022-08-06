VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route.

The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.

The service replaces fixed routes in the zone with more frequent service for the same fares as regular bus service.

Customers can book trips using a free app, online portal, or by phone. They’re usually picked up within 10-20 minutes of booking—an improvement from the current wait times on bus service—and can track and rate their rides, according to the press release.

Passengers can travel anywhere in the zone or to convenient transfer points to connect with the full VIA system. The flexibility provides better frequency, decreases travel times, minimizes walking distances, and offers more pick-up and drop-off locations.

VIA Link South service is available seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Customers can book a ride through the VIA Link app, online at VIAinfo.net/Link or by calling (210) 655-LINK (5465) and pay using the VIA goMobile+ app, a VIA transit pass, or cash. The Transit app also offers options to book complete trips, including a connecting bus or BCycle trip. Learn more at VIAinfo.net/LINK, or call (210) 362-2020.

