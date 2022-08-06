SAPD: One dead, one hospitalized in fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

At approximately 1:57 a.m. SAPD officers responded to 6503 West Commerce Street in regards to a shooting, according to SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the ground of the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

At the opposite end of the parking lot, officers then discovered another man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to SAPD, several people from the complex heard the shots but did not see the shooting or hear any altercation.

One tenant saw a silver car drive away after the shooting, however, it is unknown if the car was involved in the shooting.

Authorities searched the scene but there were no findings related to the shooting.