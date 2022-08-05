San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday.

Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County Jail, court records show.

Investigators later obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Bippert.

He was released from custody July 17 on a $1,500 bond, records show.

Fredericksburg police officials on Friday did not respond to an email or phone call seeking details of Bippert’s arrest.

An SAFD spokesman said via email Friday the department “is aware of this incident and per standard SAFD discipline protocol Captain Bippert has been placed on administrative duty while the case proceeds.”

