Man, 18, shot by SAPD officers after exchanging gunfire on Southwest Side, chief says

A man who shot at SAPD officers was injured in a gunfire exchange late Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, on the Southwest Side, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old old man is in critical condition following a shooting with San Antonio police officers overnight on the Southwest Side, according to Chief William McManus.

McManus said the incident started Thursday night, when officers received a call that a man shot up his girlfriend’s car.

Officers knew the suspect’s father and went to his home, McManus said. That’s when the suspect arrived, saw that officers were there, and then drove off.

McManus said officers followed him and the suspect stopped his vehicle at Southwest Military and Berman drives, not far from the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex.

The man exited his car and opened fire on officers, according to McManus.

Officers returned fire and shot him multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, McManus said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

McManus said between four and five officers were involved in the shooting, and they each have between one and five years of experience.

Details about the incident could change pending the outcome of the investigation, McManus said.

