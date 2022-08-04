Jury deliberations begin for San Antonio man on trial for fatally shooting his girlfriend

Jorge Izquierdo on trial and charged with girlfriend's murder.

SAN ANTONIO – Both the prosecution and defense rested Thursday morning and now the jury will decide whether to find Jorge Izquierdo guilty or not guilty.

Izquierdo is facing a first-degree felony charge for the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cora Nickel on Aug. 20, 2020.

Nickel was found in a pool of blood by the couple’s two young daughters.

The now 10-year-old and 7-year-old girls took the stand on the first day of the trial on Tuesday and talked about waking up to find their mother but their father was nowhere to be found.

The defense in this case didn’t put up any witnesses before resting.

If found guilty, Izquierdo faces 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison.

