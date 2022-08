Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting outside a South Side home.

Isaiah Rey Vidales, 27, died of injuries he suffered from a shotgun used in the shooting.

Police said they found the 38-year-old suspect, Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street on Wednesday night and took him into custody.

They believe Fisher shot and killed Vidales during a fight.

Fisher has been charged with murder

Aaron Lee Fisher, 38, faces a murder charge (KSAT)

