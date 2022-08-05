Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County

A man died following a crash on Interstate 37 and Hardy Road in South Bexar County on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.

The impact caused him to roll his truck into trees alongside the highway, authorities said.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His name has not been released by authorities.

