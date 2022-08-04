Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side

Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

San Antonio police said the suspect, 32-year-old Jessie MacWilliams, walked up behind Broadnax while he was at the gym in the 7100 block of Blanco Road and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MacWilliams left the gym and was found by officers walking on the sidewalk.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder, records show.

A preliminary report with SAPD states that the weapon was recovered at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by SAPD but records show the suspect has a long criminal history in Bexar County.

Prior charges against him are for crimes including drugs, weapons and assault on a police officer.

Jessie MacWilliams (KSAT)

