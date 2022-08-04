San Antonio track coach arrested for inappropriately touching, recording young athlete, records show

Andrew Brunson, 36, has been charged with indcency with a child, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio track training coach was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child after a series of incidents involving a 14-year-old girl earlier this year, according to court records.

The victim told authorities that her coach, 36-year-old Andrew Brunson, inappropriately touched her, recorded her and showed her explicit videos from January to June, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She reported him on June 19 and said the incidents happened during training sessions at local high schools.

The affidavit did not say where exactly the incidents occurred, or if the coach had contact with other young athletes. His LinkedIn profile states he is a field coach for Bluechip Athletic Solutions and teaches “young student athletes” about sports and team building.

He is not a registered educator under the Texas Education Agency, records show.

The 14-year-old said she started training with him to “help her improve with her athlete skills,” the affidavit states.

She told authorities that the suspect would touch her lower back and stomach while she was stretching, and he then started to touch her buttocks and breasts, according to investigators.

She told him to stop touching her, but he “ignored her pleas,” the affidavit states.

Brunson allegedly recorded the girl stretching in “odd positions” and asked her for photos of herself in exchange for money.

In other incidents, he showed the girl two videos of him masturbating and he rubbed up against her, police said.

Brunson allegedly told the girl to “not be shy with him” and to “get used to his behavior,” the affidavit states.

Records show he was arrested on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 6. He was also charged with a bond/protective order violation.

