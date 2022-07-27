17-year-old arrested in connection with 2 sex assault cases

San Antonio police arrested 17-year-old Justyn Curl on two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in connection with two sex assault cases.

According to a news release, Justyn Curl is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault.

Curl was arrested after San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives investigated two separate cases that happened in close proximity to one another.

Both victims provided similar suspect descriptions as well as events that occurred during the assault that led to Curl being identified as a suspect.

During a search of Curl’s home, evidence was found that linked him to both cases and he was arrested, police said.

Anyone with information on Curl or needing to report a sexual assault is asked to call 210-207-SAPD (7273).

