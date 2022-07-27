San Antonio mother arrested after daughter, 6, dies of malnutrition and neglect, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested several months after the death of her 6-year-old daughter, who weighed only 31 pounds and had multiple illnesses, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Stephanie Jimenez, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday on a charge of injury to child-serious bodily injury by omission, according to records.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that officers responded to a call on Oct. 3 and found Jimenez’s daughter, Samantha, unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced her dead.

Jimenez told police that Samantha fell and hit her head, and then started to vomit afterward.

An officer noted in the affidavit that Samantha “appeared small and thin for her age.”

Samantha’s hair was also infested with lice and her skin had a buildup of dead skin residue due to lack of hygiene, the affidavit states.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office stated she died of malnutrition and neglect, and contributing factors were dehydration, kidney infection and pneumonia.

She was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death, authorities said. Samantha was eight days shy of her 7th birthday.

Jimenez, a mother of six children, said she didn’t seek treatment for her daughter because she “had no help.”

She told police that she “would lock herself in her bedroom and let her six children do whatever they wanted,” the affidavit states.

Records show a warrant for her arrest was issued on Tuesday. Her bond is set at $200,000.

Jimenez was previously arrested on two charges of injury to a child in 2012 and was on probation, records show. Details about those incidents were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

