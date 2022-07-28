Ex-Brennan High School student arrested in sex assault of girl in classroom on campus, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old former student at Brennan High School was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl in a classroom there in February, according to Northside Independent School District police.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Naeem Andre Adams was taken into custody on Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The investigation into Adams started when a 15-year-old girl told NISD police that Adams sexually assaulted her on campus at around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 24, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

She tried to text her friend for help, but Adams took her phone away, she told the police. The assault happened in a vacant classroom near the library, the affidavit states.

Barry Perez, the executive director of communications for NISD, told KSAT that the alleged incident happened just before the end of the school day.

Adams was not an active student at the time, as he had recently been withdrawn from enrollment, Perez said.

At this time it is unclear why Adams was on school property or how he gained access.

Perez said that is “part of the campus/police investigation.”

Adams’ bond is set at $150,000. Records show he was also charged with marijuana possession.

