77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO arrests man accused of sexually abusing child for several years

BCSO asking anyone with information on suspect to come forward

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO
Gilbert Casanova, 76, has been charged with continuous abuse of a child, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile for several years.

Gilbert Casanova, 76, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, BCSO said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Deputies said that the juvenile reported the abuse by Casanova in May and an arrest warrant was issued this month.

“Through the course of the investigation, investigators discovered Casanova was in possession of and had distributed child pornography,” the post states.

His bond is set at $100,000, records show.

BCSO said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect or his involvement in child pornography is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter