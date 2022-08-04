94º

Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight

Aaron Lee Fisher, 38, faces a murder charge

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Aaron Lee Fisher, 38, faces a murder charge (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night.

San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.

They believe he shot and killed a 27-yeear-old man during a fight at that location.

A preliminary police report says officers had received a call about the fight shortly after 8 p.m.

As they were heading to the home, they received word that there also had been a shooting, the report says.

It says paramedics tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene.

It was not clear right away what the relationship was between Fisher and the victim.

However, records show Fisher has an extensive criminal history which includes previous charges related to family violence.

As of late Thursday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to positively identify the victim.

