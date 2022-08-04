Man, 27, fatally shot on city’s far South Side

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the city's far South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a shooting killed a man on the city’s far South Side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to a home in the 430 block of Ike Street, not far from Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim is a 27-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Information on the shooting is limited at this time. There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

