CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says

CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility.

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility.

The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.

“We try and mitigate a little bit of that cost. But there’s a global market that we can’t control, and that’s creating pressure everywhere for everyone,” Kuchinsky said.

Many are using even more electricity as Texas sees a historic heat wave.

“The average bill was almost $225, and that’s about $70, almost $80, higher than what it was a year ago -- 45% of that was driven just by fuel cost,” Kuchinsky said.

In June, the average bill is about $180, with an average of 1,100 KwH in usage.

“June, the average bill was $225 if you’re looking at it from a month perspective. And our average usage was closer to 1,400 hours for that,” Kuchinsky said.

Ad

CPS Energy bills also include a roughly $4 rate increase that started in March, approximately $1.50 for a fuel adjustment cost related to the winter storm and state regulatory charges.

Kuchinsky said the struggle is that customers are cranking up their air conditioning. When the temperatures are in the triple digits outside, the AC can only really keep a home at about 80 degrees without working so hard nonstop.

For information on low-income assistance and payment programs, click here.