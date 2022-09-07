Royal Rumble coming to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – WWE’s Royal Rumble is headed back to the Alamo City.

The WWE on Wednesday announced that San Antonio will host the event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Alamodome. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 via Ticketmaster, according to a news release.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will be the fourth held in San Antonio and the third in the Alamodome.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the release. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

John P. Saboor, the WWE executive vice president of special events, said Royal Rumble will be “one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration.”

The release adds that Royal Rumble Priority Passes will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through the official Priority Pass hospitality provider, On Location.

For more information on pre-sale tickets, click here. For more information about On Location ticket packages, click here.

