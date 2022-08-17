San Antonio Spurs will have games in the Alamodome, Mexico City, Austin this upcoming season

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 24: A view of the San Antonio Spurs court in the AT&T Center before a game against the Indiana Pacers on October 24, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are heading back to the Alamodome for one night to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary.

The Spurs on Wednesday announced that the team will host one home game at the Alamodome on Friday, Jan. 13.

“With a capacity of 65,000-plus for the Dome, the Spurs are poised to break the attendance record for an NBA regular season game,” the team said in a news release on Wednesday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 1, while tickets for season ticket members and the Spurs Fan Club go on sale from Aug. 26-31.

The team will also host three other home games away from the AT&T Center this upcoming season:

In Mexico City at the Arena CDMX on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 10.

In Austin at the Moody Center on Thursday, April 6. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 28. Tickets for season ticket members go on sale Sept. 21-23. Tickets for the Spurs Fan Club go on sale on Sept. 26.

In Austin at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 28. Tickets for season ticket members go on sale Sept. 21-23. Tickets for the Spurs Fan Club go on sale on Sept. 26.

The other 37 home games will be played at the AT&T Center. Tickets for these regular home games go on sale to the general public on Aug. 19. Tickets for season ticket members and Spurs Fan Club go on sale from Aug. 17-18.

A complete schedule with a list of opponents is slated to be released later Wednesday.

The organization said more “memorable events” are planned for the 2022-23 season.

“Hosting these four games is part of our vision to purposefully engage and celebrate our entire Spurs following from Mexico to Austin, while fostering the next generation of fans,” RC Buford, the CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in the release. “Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and hosting a historic celebration in the Alamodome will each be exciting moments for our entire organization. We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

