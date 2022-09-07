Two arrested after deputies seize over $43K in drugs at Southwest Side home, BCSO says

Over $43,000 in drugs was seized from a Southwest Side home after deputies conducted a search warrant of the property last month, landing two people behind bars.

The BCSO’s Organized Crime Division executed a search warrant on Aug. 19 at a home in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove.

As deputies began searching the property, Sahara Martin, 28, was seen running out of the back of the home while throwing two large bags over a fence.

Jody Martinez, 25, who BCSO says is an active gang member, was found inside of the home, where authorities seized multiple kinds of drugs, firearms, and more.

Below is a list of the items deputies recovered:

800 grams of methamphetamine

26.8 grams of heroin

28.67 grams of marijuana

2.06 grams of cocaine

2 handguns

Stolen motorcycle

Martin is still being held in the Bexar County Jail as of Sept. 7. Deputies said he was arrested for these charges:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 over 400 grams, a 1st degree felony

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 4 grams – 200 grams, a 1st degree felony

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 1 gram – 4 grams, a 2nd degree felony

Unlawful possession of metal or body armor, a 3rd degree felony

Felon in possession of firearm, 3rd degree felony

Attempt to tamper with evidence with intent impair, state jail felony

Martin’s total bond is set at $130,000.

According to court records, Martinez is also still being held in jail. Her charges are listed below:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 over 400 grams, a 1st degree felony

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 4 grams – 200 grams, a 1st degree felony

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 1 gram – 4 grams, a 2nd degree felony

Her total bond is set at $120,000.

Deputies said the estimated street value of all of the drugs comes out to $43,311.50.