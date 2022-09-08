1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart

Seguin police are looking for five people accused of a robbery and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Sept. 5, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car.

Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.

The five suspects went up to the 15-year-old’s Dodge Charger and forced him and his 16-year-old female passenger out of the car, police said.

They assaulted the 15-year-old boy and took off in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Seguin police said the Dodge Charger was located in the Port Arthur area, near Beaumont.

They were also able to identify the five suspects as 17-year-olds Kendrick Hardwell Jr. and Jy’Quez Turner, of Port Arthur; 18-year-old Chase Shearin, of Port Neches; 19-year-old Caden Shearin, of Port Neches; and a 16-year-old boy from Grove.

They are charged with aggravated robbery.

Hardwell was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, and the others remain at large.

These aggravated robbery suspects are wanted in Seguin. (Seguin police)

They are believed to be in the area of Port Arthur, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at 830-379-2123. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS or submit at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation.

