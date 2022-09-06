5 people wanted for carjacking, assaulting teens in Walmart parking lot, Seguin police say

Seguin police are looking for five people accused of a robbery and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Sept. 5, 2022.

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for five people suspected in a carjacking and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. outside the store located at 550 S. State Hwy 123 Bypass.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were in a Dodge Charger in the parking lot when five individuals approached them, took the teens out of the car and began assaulting the driver. The suspects then took off in the victim’s car.

The teen driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was recovered on Tuesday in Port Arthur.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Seguin Criminal Investigation Division at 830-379-2123.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-877-403-TIPS or online.

