12 On Your Side: Gas prices falling, graduating debt-free & recall roundup

Happy weekend, everybody!

There are two reasons to celebrate with a pumpkin spice latte this September Friday: temperatures are falling (under 100 degrees) and so are gas prices!

Gas Prices Fall

A quick check this afternoon shows some Sam’s and Costco’s selling gas for $2.83 a gallon. Prices have fallen another 13 cents in the past week, bringing the average down to $3.06. I know it’s not exactly cheap, but it is much more doable than what we were paying in June. That hurt. A lot.

I spoke with Gas Buddy’s chief analyst earlier this week about what to expect in the coming days and weeks. He said we should see prices drop a little more unless there’s a big ol’ hurricane or something to disrupt supplies.

Student Loans

Student loans have been a hot topic lately as the president announced the plan for some loan forgiveness. It seems loans are the norm as a way to afford the exorbitant price of college, but they don’t have to be. How, you ask? I visited with Kristina Ellis, who literally wrote the book on how to graduate debt-free. You can check out her advice. My advice to new parents -- start that 529 savings plan now. Even if you can only save a little, it adds up over 18 or so years.

Recall Roundup

There have been a handful of product recalls lately. Huffy recalled its Blues Clues ride-on toy for toddlers after several kiddoes tumbled over the front and hurt their faces. We have more information here.

Enjoy your football weekend, everyone. By the way, there are at least five nights of football now – but who’s counting?

Marilyn

