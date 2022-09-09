4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by Uvalde police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized.

As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injure is in stable condition. The 16-year-old that was shot and injured is in stable but critical condition.

Both are still being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

Listed below are the suspects and the charges they will face:

Donavan Hill, 17 -- Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (9 counts)

Karlyn Alexandrya Valdez, 22 -- Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the endangering of a child

Brandon L. Alba, 18 -- Hospitalized in San Antonio due to injuries. He will be served with an arrest warrant after his hospital release for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (9 counts)

16-year-old juvenile, unnamed -- Taken into custody for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (9 counts).

According to police, the 16-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Del Rio.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.

Authorities believe the incident involved rival gangs and stemmed from a physical fight.

The shooting also prompted an evacuation for the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center out of precaution, but all staff were deemed safe and accounted for.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting Uvalde PD and the sheriff’s office in the shooting investigation, which is ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

